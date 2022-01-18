NFL Divisional Round Picks and Predictions
If the NFL wants to call what just happened a "Super" Wild Card weekend, we're going to need a bit more intrigue. We split six largely sleepy games to keep the bank account in good shape headed into what many believe is the best football weekend of the year. Overall, we are 129-117 (.520).
Here are our Divisional Round predictions and picks against the spread (all odds via WynnBet).
TITANS (-3.5) over BENGALS
The Bengals have been a blast but this is where the ride ends. Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor's first away playoff game will come in Tennessee, where a presumably healthy Titans team awaits. Cincinnati came awfully close to losing a game they shouldn't have against the Raiders and they won't have the same margin for error against a battle-tested Mike Vrabel-led team. The Titans enjoy their most complete roster at the perfect time and take down the Bengals in what will be an entertaining but ultimately not terribly close affair. Titans 27, Bengals 20
49ERS (+5.5) over PACKERS
If not for the blundering mistakes of the Cowboys, we may be having a very different conversation about the 49ers this week. But they won and earned a trip to Green Bay as reward. Aaron Rodgers is rested up along with the rest of what is arguably the most complete Packers team in years. But these San Francisco-Green Bay affairs are always crazy ones. Rodgers will remember the beatdown he suffered against this team the last time they saw each other in the playoffs and play accordingly, but this one feels like it'll come down to the last few possessions. Packers 30, 49ers 27
RAMS (+3) over BUCCANEERS
Well, well, well. It turns out that Matthew Stafford can play a little bit. The same for Odell Beckham Jr. And the Rams have a stable of playmakers on defense who are all made better when Aaron Donald is showing why he's the most fearsome anchor in all of football. Tom Brady is and will forever be Tom Brady but knocking him to the ground a few times and providing constant pressure could open up the window for a game-changing interception. Jalen Ramsey is lurking. Sean McVay just put together a profoundly balanced gameplan and controlled the football for nearly 36 minutes. Doing it again would mean a four-quarter nail-biter. Banking on Stafford to get his chance at a historic two-minute drill and coming up big for the 329th time. Rams 26, Buccaneers 21
CHIEFS (-2.5) vs. BILLS
Buffalo jumped out to a 9-0 lead at Arrowhead last winter with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Then Patrick Mahomes woke up and left the Bills in the dust. We could be looking at a carbon copy. Sean McDermott's team pasted New England and savored every minute of it. Full of emotion and confidence, they'll have to solve the only side better than them. Close, but no cigar. A quarterback battle for the ages comes down to who gets to touch the football last. Take the over. Chiefs 42, Bills 38