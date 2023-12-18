A Brief History of NFL Games on Christmas Day
By The Big Lead
The NBA has been trying to make Christmas Day its exclusive real estate in recent years but it's actually the NFL that has a rich history of playing on the actual holiday. One that will continue this season as the league puts on a tripleheader — Raiders vs. Chiefs, Giants vs. Eagles and Ravens vs. Niners begins at 1 p.m. ET. This is bad news for anyone in a family who wants to watch seasonal movies because, as we all know, the NFL is king.
The first Christmas games took place in 1971 as a pair of playoff contests were slated for the holiday — Cowboys vs. Vikings and Chargers vs. Chiefs — the latter going double overtime to become the longest playoff game ever played. Perhaps because of this, the league declined the opportunity to play on Christmas even when the schedule would have allowed for it until 1989, which meant playoff games would take place on Saturday and Monday.
This time the move stuck and there were one or two standalone Christmas games for the next decade and a half. Once Roger Goodell became commissioner, December 25 became prime real estate. Fifteen of the 27 Christmas games have been played since 2006, including a tripleheader last year as well.
Through the years there have been some memorable affairs, including:
2016 - PITTSBURGH STEELERS 31, Baltimore Ravens 27
The clock ticking and a season filled with promise evaporating, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took the snap, turned to his left and put the AFC North title in the hands of Antonio Brown. The star wide receiver caught the ball at the Baltimore 1 and waited for the hit he knew was coming. When it arrived from Ravens safety Eric Weddle and linebacker C.J. Mosley, Brown ducked his head and stretched the ball across the goal line for a playoff-clinching touchdown that symbolized his team's considerable resilience. Brown's lunging 4-yard score with 9 seconds left lifted Pittsburgh to a gripping 31-27 victory and a second division title in three years.
2010 – ARIZONA CARDINALS 27, Dallas Cowboys 26
Neither the (5-10) Cowboys nor the (5-10) Cardinals were playing for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas night at University of Phoenix Stadium. Dallas dominated the game statistically, but two interception returns for touchdowns by cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (32 yards) and Greg Toler (66 yards) helped Arizona jump out to a 21-3 lead. The Cowboys rallied and with only 1:41 left in the game pull ahead with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Stephen McGee to Miles Austin. Unfortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys missed the extra point and left the door open for a Jay Feely 48-yard game-winning field goal with just five seconds remaining in the game.
2005 – BALTIMORE RAVENS 30, Minnesota Vikings 23
Quarterback Kyle Boller completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards and threw 3 TDs while Derrick Mason had 9 catches for 103 yards and one TD to lead the Ravens past the Vikings. Minnesota's post-season hopes ended with the loss.
Who will etch their names into Christmas lore next weekend? We shall find out together, full of sugary sweets and knee-deep in wrapping paper.