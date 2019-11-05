REPORT: NFL Discussing Chargers Move to London as Los Angeles Failure Continues By Ryan Phillips | Nov 04 2019 John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers could be on the move again. Thanks to the abject disaster that is their move to Los Angeles, the league has reportedly discussed shipping the franchise to London as the NFL's first international franchise. And the Chargers are listening.

The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore -- who has long defended the Chargers' move to Los Angeles -- broke a bombshell story Monday night. In it, Bonsignore claims the rest of the league would be happy if the Chargers were out of LA because of the franchise's struggles. As a result, London might be the team's lifeline.

Finally, The Athletic has learned that NFL owners are concerned enough about the Chargers’ situation in L.A., where a crowded sports market and the presence of the more established Rams has resulted in a tepid embracement of the Chargers, that they would provide the necessary support for a relocation to London if the Chargers pursue it.

Bonsignore quotes a source who claims some owners would be happy with the move to London but, "all of them (are concerned) about them in L.A. So I think they would get (support)."

If you've read The Big Lead at all over the past few years you know we've told you repeatedly that another relocation was almost certain for the Chargers. Hell, I predicted it before they even played a game in Los Angeles. This isn't news to us. What's news is NFL officials going on the record admitting the Chargers are failing in LA and the only recourse could be relocation.

Here's more from the article:

“The current path they are on will not yield results in the foreseeable future,” an NFL source told The Athletic. “They need to consider something to shake up their franchise. This would give them a major international market and the chance to shine.”

No one knows if this will eventually happen or not, but the big news here is how dire the NFL sees the Chargers' situation in Los Angeles. It's a disaster and always has been. It was an ill-conceived, poorly-executed move that was destined to fail.