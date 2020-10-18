NFL Broadcasts Roll Out Steroid-Inspired NFL Player Graphics
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 18, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT
I'm not exactly sure what broadcast networks are going for this week but apparently they want more muscles on NFL quarterbacks. During Sunday's games, several graphics appeared that made four quarterbacks look "enhanced."
Check out these graphics and click through to see the whole thing:
Well now we have our answer to the question, "What would Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady look like if they were on the 1990 Oakland A's?"
I think the networks were going for a comic book/superhero look here but really they just made these guys look juiced to the gills. You also have to love the fourth category for Philip Rivers and Joe Burrow, "children." Any way you can work Rivers' ridiculous number of kids into a broadcast is fine by me.