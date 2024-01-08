Updated List of NFL Black Monday Firings
Black Monday is upon us. The annual dark day for NFL coaches is here and a lot of changes are expected. There could be pretty significant moves on the horizon as some big name coaches are likely to be available to NFL teams. We'll keep a running list of all the firings from the day here.
Falcons fire Arthur Smith
The Atlanta Falcons kicked things off late Sunday night by firing Arthur Smith after his third consecutive 7-10 season. Smith came to Atlanta from the Tennessee Titans after he was with the organization from 2011 through the 2020 season, the last two he spent as the team's offensive coordinator.
The Falcons are now in the hunt for a new head coach, but are likely to search for a new quarterback as well. Desmond Ridder struggled this season finishing with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 83.4. Atlanta has young talent at the skill positions, with running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. There are certainly attractive players on the roster.
Commanders fire Ron Rivera
As many expected, the Washington Commanders are making a change at head coach after going 4-13 this season. Ron Rivera has been fired after four mediocre seasons. Rivera went 26-40-1 during his time in Washington and reached the playoffs only once, in his first season in charge. That came back in 2020 when Washington reached the postseason with a 7-9 record and was bounced from the Wild Card round.
With new owner Josh Harris in place, this move was widely expected. Washington also announced it is bringing in former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The Commanders will have the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and will have six of the first 103 picks. This job could be very attractive given the assets and ownership in place.
Giants fire offensive line, special teams coaches
The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey. Head coach Brian Daboll clearly felt the need for changes after regressing to 6-11 following a 9-7-1 record in 2022. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is expected to return, as is offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Panthers clean house, fire general manager
Weeks after firing head coach Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is making even more changes. General manager Scott Fitterer has been fired as well.
Fitterer was hired in January of 2021 and has had an awful tenure. It included one of the worst trades in modern NFL history when he sent D.J. Moore, two first-round picks and two second-rounders to move up to select Bryce Young with the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young had a rough rookie season, while the Bears now have the top pick in the 2024 draft thanks to the Panthers going a league-worst 2-15 this season.