Biggest Losers From Week 3 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Sep 24 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books and we had quite a group of games this weekend. Here's a look at the biggest losers from the third week of this campaign.

Antonio Brown

Did anyone in sports lose more over the last week? Brown went from being a key offensive piece on the Super Bowl favorites to potential No. 1 XFL draft pick. Not to mention his personal reputation is in the toilet. Brown has gone from one of the most respected, hard-working, successful players in the NFL, to out of the league in essentially a month's time.

Eli Manning

Manning appeared to support Daniel Jones throughout his start, which was nice. But Jones looked great, which means Manning is likely done in the NFL. No team other than the Giants is going to bring Manning on to start and he has the personality of a hingeback tortoise, so unless he really wants to go into coaching this might be his last hurrah in football.

John Elway

The Broncos are now 0-3 and look like one of the NFL's worst teams. Joe Flacco hasn't been a boost to the team's offense and the defense hasn't recorded single sack while allowing 67 points. Basically, Denver is tanking without trying to tank. How does John Elway even still have a job?

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have opened the season 1-2 and looked pretty bad while doing it. Matt Ryan has thrown six interceptions and the defense has surrendered 75 points while only forcing three turnovers. Meanwhile, running back Devonta Freeman has rushed for just 129 yards over those three games.



So what, exactly, do the Falcons even do well right now other than having Julio Jones?

Adam Gase

Gase is an offensive-minded head coach whose team has scored 33 points through three games this season. Sitting at 0-3, the Jets are headed for yet another horrendous season in Gase's first campaign in charge. They're currently dead last in the NFL in total yards per game (196.7) and passing yards per game (131.0), while ranking 28th in rushing yards per game (65.7).



Yes, Sam Darnold has missed two games, but the offense should never be this bad when you bring in a coach who specializes on that side of the ball.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are currently 1-2 and if not for an all-time meltdown by Adam Vinatieri in Week 1, the Chargers would be 0-3 right now. Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point for the Colts; had he made any of those, Indianapolis would have won a game they eventually lost in overtime. They then dropped a winnable game against Detroit and lost to Houston at home.



Despite a ton of preseason hype, the Chargers look average at best so far.

Freddie Kitchens

As the Cleveland Browns limp to a 1-2 start with a listless offense, the finger has to be pointed at the team's first-year head coach. Freddie Kitchens looks completely lost on the sidelines and the offense he directed last season looks terrible so far in 2019. At this point, Kitchens looks like a member of the Dawg Pound the Browns happened to hand a headset and playsheet.

Jay Gruden

Is there even any point to having Jay Gruden as head coach in Washington anymore? Does anyone believe he'll turn things around? His team is 0-3 following back-to-back 7-9 seasons. There is absolutely no reason for him to have a job right now.