10 Best Available NFL Free Agents
By Liam McKeone
8. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Sneed has come a long way over the last few seasons and 2023 was his finest performance to date. The cornerback recorded 14 passes defended last year and boasted a PFF grade of 71.1, which is rock-solid for his position. Sneed bounced between the slot and the outside, showcasing his versatility, and came up big when the moment called for it, playing a key role in the KC defense's dominating Super Bowl run.
Every championship defense needs good cornerbacks and while Sneed isn't quite shutdown level he's pretty close. He's still young at 27 years-old and wants to be paid, as evidenced by him telling the Chiefs to pay him during media appearances after the Super Bowl. He's well set up for a big payday.
7. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans' extension negotiations with Tampa Bay got pretty contentious last season and his negative feelings about it carried over into the start of the regular season, so he's been tabbed as a candidate to move on for months. However, a postseason run from the Bucs might be enough to keep him around. Regardless, Evans should be listening to interested suitors since he won't be franchise-tagged and there will be plenty. The All-Pro wideout recorded yet another 1,000 yard season catching passes from Baker Mayfield and led the league with 13 touchdown receptions.
The big-bodied wideout hasn't lost a step yet and his playstyle appears suited to continue to allow him to make an impact as he moves into his 30s. Evans is going to get a fat payday from somebody and will be a big difference-maker in 2024.