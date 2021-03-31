NFL Records Are Going to Fall Faster in a 17-Game Season and Kay Adams Has a Solution
The NFL is transitioning to a 17-game season, which means an extra game will count and we'll all have to mentally process what it means to leave in a world where teams can finish 4-13 or 12-5. Adjusting to the new normal is always challenging because we humans are creatures of habit. When that process involves something as serious as the NFL and its record book, there's real cause for concern.
Because an extra 60 minutes to add counting stats means previous high-water marks are going fall with great frequency. How should we handle that? Good Morning Football's Kay Adams has a very reasonable idea, although it requires a hell of a lot of math that most people would prefer someone else do because, honestly, who has the free time.
Simply judge it on a per-game basis.
Adams is suggesting a 14-game minimum to be eligible for record-holding and points out that, if as a society we go this way, it will mean that some old heads who were passed by those who played in 16-game seasons would be back on top.
At first blush, this seems like a fine solution. As long as someone else does all the legwork and makes these new record-holders easy to find an a straightforward database. Because the true ethos of records — meaningful ones — is to know the number as a standalone figure. This is why 2,105 and 55 mean something to football fans without great supporting context. People know the first as Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record and the second as Peyton Manning's single-season passing touchdown mark. They're probably not going to immediately recall the adjusted 131.56 rushing yards per game and 3.43 touchdown passes per game marks, so there's a branding conversation to have.
But all in all, a good starting place.