New York Post Takes Shot at Houston Astros With Yankees Back Page Cover
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 14 2020
The New York Post took a funny shot at the Houston Astros on the back page on Sunday. The HOU' WISH is in reference to a report that a judge had ordered a 2017 letter from the MLB to the New York Yankees be unsealed.
The letter allegedly details sign stealing, which made some Houston Astros jump on social media to claim some sort of moral victory. Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers Jr., and Josh Reddick all took to Twitter for a victory lap.
The only problem is that 2017 letter probably doesn't contain anything new. As the Post points out, the commissioner already mentioned this in September 2017 and Mark Teixeira already detailed the Yankees system earlier this year. Most importantly, it doesn't actually change all the stuff the Astros were doing. Plus, Alex Cora just admitted it was a team-wide thing, despite the fact that many in the Astros organization want you to think it was just Cora and Carlos Beltran. Via ESPN:
"If there is one thing I am absolutely sure of, it is that it was not a two-man show. We all did it. And let me be very clear that I am not denying my responsibility, because we were all responsible."
So really all the Houston Astros accomplished this weekend was reminding baseball fans that they were banging trash cans while they were winning the American League. If they could have just kept quiet, people would have spent a day pointing and laughing at the Yankees. Instead, they opened themselves up to another round of criticism.