New York Post and Daily News Back Page Covers Go Easy on Eli Manning After Benching By Brian Giuffra | Sep 18 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Eli Manning has always been an easy target in the Big Apple. His aw-shucks demeanor and funny faces have led to some classic back-page covers in the NYC tabloids and some equally entertaining headlines to accompany them.

But in the lowest moment of his career, they took it easy on him, which is the right thing to do for a quarterback who, despite all his faults, played a big role in bringing two Super Bowl titles.

A day after Manning was benched in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, the New York Post and New York Daily News, long known for their aggressive cover photos, took the foot off the gas and gave Manning a graceful goodbye.

The back page: A big change for a lot of people https://t.co/V6qRCjyo1A pic.twitter.com/ZKj1t7ZYEj — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 17, 2019

While the Post went with a more provocative angle (they always do), the NYDN pulled at the heartstrings a little more with their photo and headline. Both, rightfully so, focused on the Manning era ending because, well, it is.

But can you spot the one big difference?

The Post said the era is over after 16 years, while the Daily News said 15. The correct answer, for those wondering, is 16 years, as Eli took over for Kurt Warner back in 2004 as a rookie. Here's what the Daily News posted then.

When the Eli Manning era began...



Here's a throwback to our back page when ex-Giants head coach Tom Coughlin tagged rookie Manning as the team's starting QB over veteran Kurt Warner: pic.twitter.com/Qq9UCFtWth — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) September 17, 2019

It is fitting how Manning's time in New York is coming full circle, as he was the young gun taking over all those years ago and now is passing the torch to Jones, who Giants fans can only hope has as good of a career as Manning. And as Manning deserves for those two Super Bowls and many other moments and throws, the tabloids sent him out with respect.