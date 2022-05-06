The New York Mets Had a Comeback for the Ages and Gary Cohen Crushed It
The New York Mets had precious little hope down 7-1 entering the ninth inning last night against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Six-run comebacks with only three outs to use are extremely rare, so there was no reason to get excited when Starling Marte beat out an infield single. And no reason to flip out or go crazy when Francisco Lindor launched a two-run bomb to make things 7-3.
But when Pete Alonso doubled and Jeff McNeil singled to bring the tying run to the on-deck circle, it was time to earnestly believe something special was happening. Mark Canha followed up with another knock up the middle and Mets fans began to text their families and friends to let them know it might be time to turn the game back on.
And when J.D. Davis rocketed a two-out, two-run double, those texts grew more frantic to the point nearly everyone came back in time to see Brandon Nimmo arch a game-tying single to center and Marte deliver his second hit of the inning — an RBI double to left-center — to give the Mets a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
It was the franchise's largest ninth-inning comeback in 25 years and the latest data point in what's shaping up to be a memorable season out in Queens. The late heroics also provided the perfect canvas for SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen, who is one of the best in all of baseball and rose to the moment.
Listen as he carefully lays the groundwork. Slowly at first. Then with gaining volume as this thing became actual reality. It's perfection.
Baseball is not something you microwave. It's a sport cooked up in a crockpot, low and slow. It takes time and Cohen's pacing during the ninth inning was never rushed. He was always in control of the moment. We also got an angle of Cohen calling Nimmo's game-tying hit to add some perspective.
It's no secret that the SNY booth is among the best on any local network. A decent argument could be made that it would be an upgrade over most, if not all, the national teams. Cohen is just so damn steady. Polished without being too polished. Interesting without trying too hard to be interesting. And perfectly suited to set up his partners. Extremely cool that he got these moments and not a surprise at all that he knocked it out of the park one single at a time.