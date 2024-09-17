New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The WNBA Playoff push is on and tonight we have a matchup between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics at the St. Elizabeth East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Liberty are looking to lock up the No. 1 overall seed, while the Mystics are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Liberty has been on fire all season, boasting an impressive 31-7 record, they lead the season series with the Mystics, 3-0 as they look for the season sweep while looking for the No. 1 spot in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Mystics are looking to stay alive in the playoff push. They are coming off a 76-73 overtime loss, which dropped them into a three-way tie with the Dream and Sky for the final playoff spot. They will need to bring it tonight to get a win against the top team in the league.
New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics
- Date: Tuesday, September 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WNYW
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
