The New York Knicks Blew Yet Another NBA Draft and Left Their Fans Devastated
The New York Knicks took Osumane Dieng with the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. At first Knicks fans had to come to terms with the team taking another French player who was a project with upside, but somehow it got worse. The Knicks traded Dieng to the Thunder for three future conditional first round picks that mean nothing to a fanbase hoping to win now. But means a lot to a team hoping to create cap space to sign Jalen Bruson.
The Knicks then briefly acquired the 13th pick in the draft, Jalen Duren, only to use him to dump Kemba Walker's salary by trading them to Detroit who had Duren targeted as one of the top players in the draft.
Fans, including Stephen A. Smith and Spike Lee, were not happy.
Again, this all seems to be so the Knicks can sign Jalen Bruson.
Bing bong.
UPDATE: Here's Stephen A. Smith going off again.
And here are the details about the "conditional first round picks" that were acauired in the Kemba Walker / Jalen Duren trade. They're all lottery protected, which means none of them will be top 11, which is where they grabbed Duren.
The Knicks also landed the Bucks first rounder in 2025 which really doesn't mean much since Giannis will still be in Milwaukee and still only be 30.