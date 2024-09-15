The Big Lead

New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the NFL action this week between the Jets and the Titans in Week 2 live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Week 2 Jets vs Titans / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

The New York Jets will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15.

WATCH: Jets vs Titans Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Jets lost to the 49ers in their season opener, but Aaron Rodgers looked pretty good for not having played football in a year. If Rodgers can play at even half of his former MVP level, New York will be a playoff contender this year. The defense will be better against this Titans team than they were against the reigning NFC champions.

The Titans let a great chance to win in Week 1 slip away down the stretch. For this team to be successful, Will Levis needs to take better care of the ball and limit his turnovers. Tony Pollard had a solid debut in his first game since signing with Tennessee, rushing 82 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.

WATCH: Jets vs Titans Live | Stream free on Fubo

New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans

  • Date: Sunday, September 15
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

New York Jets (-195) vs Tennessee Titans (+165)

Spread: NYJ -3.5

O/U: 41.5

Home/NFL