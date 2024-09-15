New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New York Jets will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15.
The Jets lost to the 49ers in their season opener, but Aaron Rodgers looked pretty good for not having played football in a year. If Rodgers can play at even half of his former MVP level, New York will be a playoff contender this year. The defense will be better against this Titans team than they were against the reigning NFC champions.
The Titans let a great chance to win in Week 1 slip away down the stretch. For this team to be successful, Will Levis needs to take better care of the ball and limit his turnovers. Tony Pollard had a solid debut in his first game since signing with Tennessee, rushing 82 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Jets (-195) vs Tennessee Titans (+165)
Spread: NYJ -3.5
O/U: 41.5