Five New York Jets Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Duane Brown
Duane Brown was brought in to replace Becton back in 2022. Unfortunately, he was the guy who gave up the sack that ended Aaron Rodgers' season in 2023. A veteran who played at a Pro Bowl level during long stops in Seattle and Houston, Brown will turn 39 before next season starts. He's been injured during his two seasons in New York and has started all of 15 games in that span. It would be wise for the Jets to move on and find a more reliable, or at the very least younger, option to protect Rodgers' blindside.
Those obviously are not easy to find, and there's a chance the Jets keep Brown around as a depth option. But it would have to be for much less than the $9 million salary he boasted in 2023. That's too much for a left tackle playing barely above replacement level and Brown might not even want to play anymore given he's nearing 40 years-old. It's unlikely we'll see him in a Jets uniform again.