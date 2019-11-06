The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Five Potential New York Jets Coaching Candidates

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 06 2019

The New York Jets have not fired Adam Gase yet, but the team is currently 1-7 and on pace to finish with their worst record since Rich Kotite was coach. Neither Todd Bowles or Eric Mangini ever won fewer than four games in a season with the Jets. This season seems unsurvivable for Gase. So where will the Jetropolitans turn next? Here are five candidates.

1. Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy interviewed with the Jets before they landed on Adam Gase so he's currently doing a gap year, possibly detoxing from a decade-long cheese addiction. If the Jets want a coach who has actually won a Super Bowl, they better hurry because McCarthy could end up on a lot of GM wishlists this holiday season.

2. Eric Bieniemy

Beiniemy has never been a head coach in either college or the pros, but he was the offensive coordinator for one of the highest scoring offenses in football history. Strong showings from Matt Moore over the last couple weeks should really have teams interested in Bieniemy, but wherever he goes he won't have the Andy Reid safety net or any of the weapons he's had in Kansas City.

3. Lincolin Riley

Riley has a 31-5 record at Oklahoma and has led the Sooners to two straight College Football Playoff appearances. Any time any vacancy opens, a GM needs to at least shoot Riley's agent a text. The question is, what team will top Riley's current contract? That doesn't sound like the New York Jets.

4. Matt Rhule

Rhule nearly took this job in January, but backed out because the Jets refused to let him pick his own staff. So the Jets settled for Gase and are off to a 1-7 start. Meanwhile, Rhule has Baylor undefeated at 8-0 and ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll. If the Jets aren't ready to give Rhule control at this point, there is no hope.

5. John DeFilippo

DeFilippo was the quarterbacks coach on the 2009 Jets during Rex Ryan's first season in New York. With DeFillippo, Matt Sanchez quarterbacked the Jets all the way to the AFC Championship Game. He is currently the architect of Minshew Mania in Jacksonville and on his third offensive coordinator job since 2015.