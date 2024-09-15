New York Giants vs Washington Commanders: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders in week 2 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, September 15.
The Giants did not start well in the post-Saquon Barkley era, losing 28-6 in Week 1. They will now face a vulnerable secondary, and rookie Malik Nabers should be heavily involved in this one. Nabers is a gifted talent at the wide receiver position and should have a breakout game for New York. He totaled 66 yards on five receptions last Sunday.
The Commanders are 0-1, but Jayden Daniels had a promising first game for Washington. The rookie quarterback ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for another 184. He was a dynamic player at the college level and showed that he is going to keep NFL defenses on their toes as well. Daniels's dual-threat ability makes him an exciting young player to watch as he continues to develop.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
