New York Giants vs Houston Texans: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Houston Texans will welcome the New York Giants to NRG Stadium in Week 2 of NFL preseason action on Saturday afternoon.
The Giants took down the Lions 14-3 last week in an impressive victory, led by backup quarterback Tommy DeVito and their stout defense, who held the Lions to only 3 points.
New York received some tough news regarding wide receiver Malik Nabers, who will miss the entire preseason due to injury.
The Texans are coming off a 20-12 win over the Steelers in their last preseason game as they look to build momentum under C.J. Stroud in his second season.
Last week Davis Mills played the majority of snaps, but we may see more of Stroud in this game as he looks to build rapport with newly acquired Stefon Diggs.
New York Giants vs Houston Texans
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (WNYW - New York), ABC (KTRK - Houston)
