New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Giants in Week 3 of the NFL season on Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Browns haven’t exactly hit the ground running in the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. After a shaky start, the team sits at 0-2, with plenty of questions surrounding their offense. The pressure is mounting as they prepare for this week’s matchup against the also-winless Giants.
WATCH: Giants vs. Browns Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Giants have stumbled out of the gate in the first two weeks of the season, dropping games to the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders. With an 0-2 start, the Giants are looking to avoid a deeper hole as they head into Week 3.
Quarterback Daniel Jones has faced challenges leading the offense, with inconsistent play and missed opportunities contributing to the team’s early struggles.
New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cleveland Browns (-6.5) vs. New York Giants
O/U: 38.5
