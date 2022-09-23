New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman Roasted on Twitter For Proposing Nia Long National Holiday
One of the many facets of the Ime Udoka situation is that the suspended Boston Celtics coach was in a longtime relationship with actress Nia Long. It's unclear when that relationship ended, not that it really has anything to do with whatever went on behind the scenes in Boston that resulted in Udoka's suspension. However, the Udoka news has had many people jumping to the conclusion that Udoka was unfaithful. People have been expressing shock and wishing Long well for many reasons and this culminated on Friday morning with a sitting congressman suggesting a Nia Long national holiday.
Brown serves New York's 16th district in the US House of Representatives. He's also married with three children, so this was probably a little tongue in cheek. However, that hasn't stopped him from getting roasted on Twitter for theoretically shooting his shot with the actress. The quote tweets are flying in as we speak
There are thousands more and its only been an hour. Each one is kind of funny because it's true.