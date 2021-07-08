The Big Lead
News

Scenes of Flooding in New York City's Subway Are Incredible

Ryan Phillips
Jul 8, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT
Subway flooding in New York City
A big storm is pummeling the New York City area on Thursday, with tons of rain accompanying thunder and lightning. That rain has led to flooding on the streets and in the subway system in and around Manhattan, Scenes of the situation hit social media this evening. The videos and images are pretty incredible.

These storms have hit the area in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa, which is currently working its way up the East Coast. So this should continue for a while. These flash floods aren't uncommon in New York when torrential downpours come.

If you're in the area please stay safe.

