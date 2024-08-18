New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The San Francisco 49ers will take on the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Sunday night.
The 49ers have been one of the NFL’s elite teams over the past few seasons, but they stumbled out of the gate in their preseason opener, falling 17-13 to the Titans. Despite the loss, there were some key takeaways for the 49ers as they continue to evaluate their roster.
Joshua Dobbs got most of the work under center, passing for 146 yards, though he also threw an interception. While Dobbs showed flashes of potential, the 49ers will be looking for him to clean up the mistakes and lead the offense more effectively this week.
Meanwhile, the Saints are riding high after a 16-14 victory over the Cardinals in their first preseason game. While the game was close, the Saints got the job done and will be looking to carry that momentum into their matchup with the 49ers.
Derek Carr saw limited action in the opener, completing just 2 of 6 passes for 12 yards. While it wasn’t the most prolific outing, Carr’s presence alone is enough to keep defenses on their toes.
New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
