New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New Orleans Saints will take their talents to Texas when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the NFL season at 1 pm EST.
After a near-flawless performance against their division rival, the Carolina Panthers, the Saints aim to pull off an upset on the road against a tough Cowboys team. It’s possible, as the Saints put up 47 points in Week 1, despite star wide receiver Chris Olave having a quiet game.
The Dallas Cowboys' offense looked dominant in Week 1, putting up 33 points on the road against a strong Browns defense. They will now open at home in Week 2, led by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, both of whom signed big contracts in the offseason.
New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, September 15th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys (-6) vs. New Orleans Saints
O/U: 47