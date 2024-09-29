New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons live stream, TV channel and time
The New Orleans Saints will make the short trip to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to take on the Falcons in this early 1 p.m. ET NFC South matchup.
The New Orleans Saints have been one of the more dominant teams in the NFL this season. But after destroying both the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys, they lost a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints need to win because this game will be a critical divisional matchup that may decide seeding for both teams later in the season.
WATCH: Saints vs. Falcons Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Atlanta Falcons have had an inconsistent start to the season. Week 1 they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but then turned around and beat the Philadelphia Eagles by 1 point in week 2. Then last week, the Falcons almost beat the defending Super Bowl champions but had a game-winning drive turnover on downs. They have the potential to be great but need to work on consistency.
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) vs. New Orleans Saints
O/U: 42.5
