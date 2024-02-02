New Mexico State’s Robert Carpenter Decked a Liberty Player
By Kyle Koster
New Mexico State forward Robert Carpenter escalated a rather routine rebounding tussle with Liberty's Shiloh Robinson by just hauling off and decking him in the face. It was one of the more heinous acts you'll ever see on a basketball court and obviously earned Carpenter an immediate ejection.
Robinson was in pain and took awhile to get to a place where he was able to make it off the court. He was unable to return as New Mexico State prevailed, 79-73, in overtime.
Aggies coach Jason Hooten wasted no time apologizing to Liberty University and coach Ritchie McKay after the incident. Hooten said Carpenter's actions were unacceptable and suggested that his player will be facing a suspension. Which seems like a very safe bet. And probably one that's longer than a single game.
Hooten also said something important that tends to get lost when something ugly like this thrusts a school like NMSU and a player like Carpenter into the spotlight. One incident does not define him as a person and no one feels worse about what happened than the person who lost their cool. So often we just pile on and bury kids in their worst moment. It's an understandable urge, especially when the footage is this violent and gross but probably doesn't accomplish anything except fanning the flames.
Here's hoping Robinson is able to physically and emotionally recover and get back on the court as soon as possible.