Five New England Patriots Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Kendrick Bourne
One of the few bright spots on offense in the post-Brady era, Kendrick Bourne was the only viable NFL wide receiver on the roster for the opening weeks of the year. And he played like it, too. Then he tore his ACL and his season was over. Even more unfortunate for Bourne is that his contract is up this year, so what could have been an audition season for his next home ended up getting cut short.
The Patriots could sign Bourne to a cheap, one-year deal to return in 2024 and slowly work his way back from the ACL tear. But they need a more reliable contributor at wideout from their free agent crop, and Bourne showed enough last season that he should have a competitive market. More than anything, though, a fresh start for Bourne seems like it would be in his best interest. The vibes have been horrendous in New England over the last few years and nobody would blame him for wanting to find a new team.