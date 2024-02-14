Five New England Patriots Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Trent Brown
Trent Brown alternates between being an excellent left tackle and well below average as he complains to reporters about how things are going. This season it was far more of the latter than the former. Brown spent most of the year banged-up and was pretty bad when he played. Then it became clear in his media appearances that he was sick of the whole Patriot Way thing and could not wait for the season to end so he could get the hell out of dodge.
Brown is set to get his wish. He's hitting free agency this offseason and will be looking for a bigger deal than New England will be willing to give. While the Patriots still need a blindside protector for whoever will be under center next year, they're likely done with Brown's act and won't be interested in forking over top-line money for his services. The 30-year-old will be suiting up elsewhere next season.