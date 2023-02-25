New BetMGM + Caesars Promo Code: How to Get Over $2,000 This Weekend
We’re approaching one of the busiest times of the sports season and you can take advantage of all the games to bet on with great promotions from BetMGM and Caesars sportsbooks.
You can bet on the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, NASCAR, Tennis, and before you know it, you’ll be able to wager on March Madness and the MLB season, too!
If you’re a sports bettor, you’ll want to know about two of the highest-valued new-user offers in sports betting from BetMGM and Caesars: Bonus bets worth up to $2,250 when you combine them starting TODAY!
All you need to do is follow the step-by-step instructions listed below and you’ll be well on your way to making the most of this sports season.
BetMGM Sportsbook Promo
BetMGM is offering its new users a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000! That means you can wager with full confidence on your first bet.
Best case scenario, you cash in BIG on your bet. Worst case, you lose the bet and the money you risked is sent back to you to use as bonus bets.
Here’s what you do to claim your $1,000 offer:
- Sign up for BetMGM using this link
- Deposit at least $10
Then the only thing left is to figure out how you want to play your risk-free bet.
There’s almost endless options this weekend. Maybe you want to take a big favorite, knowing you can’t lose either way. Maybe you want to take a shot at a crazy parlay sweat-free.
No matter what you choose, the most important thing is ensuring your bet is fully protected. Sign up with BetMGM today before this offer ends.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo
Caesars is offering a similar promotion: A risk-free bet worth up to $1,250!
Your first bet with Caesars will be refunded to you as bonus bets if you lose. If you win, BANG you just cashed a huge payday.
Here’s how you access your $1,250 offer:
- Use this link to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code BIGLEADFULL
- Deposit at least $10
Once you’ve made it this far, it really starts to get fun. Now that you have the hang of how this risk-free offer works, you can play this opportunity a couple different ways.
You could double down on the same bet you placed with BetMGM to double your payout while keeping your risk at zero. You could take two sides of the same bet, guaranteeing a win while getting the losses back to use again.
Or you could just take two different bets altogether and try to hit both of them!
The only way to mess up this awesome opportunity is by not securing these fully insured bets. Sign up with Caesars today before the highest-valued promotion in sports betting ends.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.