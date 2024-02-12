New BetMGM Bonus Code: Instant $150 Bonus on ANY $5 Bet!
Bet $5, win an instant $150 bonus!
Football season is now over, but there’s still tons of fun games to bet on!
BetMGM is making it easy for you to get back into the action with its new-user offer: bet $5 on any game, win an instant $150 bonus!
New BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s how you can claim your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this The Big Lead link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
That’s it! You must deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on your first wager.
But once that’s done, your bonus bets will immediately hit your account and you can spend them on any of the fun wagers at BetMGM!
How to Bet at BetMGM
There’s still tons of fun bets available at BetMGM, including wagering on basketball, hockey, golf, racing, fighting and the upcoming baseball season.
Once you’ve signed in, find the all-sports list and click on your sport of choice.
You’ll either see odds on upcoming games or season-long futures bets, if your sport is out of season.
Whenever you find a game you want to wager on, make sure to click on it to reveal all of the available betting options. And don’t forget to put at least $5 on that first bet!
Why Bet at BetMGM?
BetMGM is one of the best-known names in gambling for good reason!
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on all of your favorite sports along with exclusive odds boosts and unique rewards not available anywhere else.
Find out what you’ve been missing out on with a bonus to get you started. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.