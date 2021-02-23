Netflix's 'I Care A Lot' is a Good Movie With Bad Hair and Peter Dinklage Doing Gymnastics
Netflix released I Care a Lot on Friday in the streaming site's latest attempt to kill movie theaters. Here are some spoiler-filled thoughts.
First, Rosamund Pike should talk to us in every movie. There is something soothing about having her explain the dark truth in the world. And that wasn't the only similarity to Gone Girl. She also played a psychopath with a short haircut. People thought she died in the water. She's trying to get revenge on a man. She showers with someone at the end of the movie.
The movie is billed as a comedy which... I guess so? It's pretty freaking dark. And absolutely terrifying subject matter. The biggest relief was confirming that this was not based on a book or a true story. It's like The Wolf of Wall Street in that we're supposed to find humor in the bad behavior of the protagonist and his team. In this case, her team.
Everyone in this movie was worth hating. It had a real Succession thing going on in that every single character was a well-played awful person and delighting in their failure is encouraged and really the only way to enjoy what you're watching. The movie changes who you are rooting for, or at least rooting against, without you even really noticing.
It goes from The Wolf of Wall Street with retirees to Taken to Leonardo DiCaprio hunting Liam Neeson and it makes sense. It really is a little bit of multiple genres with a bunch of good performances. Regrettably, there doesn't appear to be a gif online of Dianne Wiest choking Rosamund Pike. Someone did however make this video celebrating Eiza Gonzalez.
Rosamund Pike donning a Cersei Lanister wig to go after Peter Dinklage was an inspired choice (you can see it in the second picture of the below Instagram post from Gonzalez.) In fact, the hair of all the characters was really something. Especially Dinklage, who went from emo gangster to businessman gymnast with a temper. Now that I think about it, this was easily the most ridiculous use of gymnastic rings since Old School.
I Care a Lot was entertaining from start to finish and moved along at a good pace. There were some good twists, even if the actual final ending was obvious, even if I had long forgotten who was about to do what. Most importantly, it was satisfying. What more can you ask of a movie? Besides a haircut.