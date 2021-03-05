Neil deGrasse Tyson and Colin Cowherd Dissected Baker Mayfield's UFO Sighting
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 5, 2021, 4:35 PM EST
Baker Mayfield announced to the world that he saw a UFO Wednesday night. The Cleveland Browns quarterback rushed to Twitter after seeing an object fall from the sky and recounted the story. On Thursday, Colin Cowherd took to the air and boldly announced he didn't want his quarterbacks seeing UFOs. He was so adamant in his stance that he decided to interview an expert Friday afternoon, and that's how we got Neil deGrasse Tyson breaking down Mayfield's UFO encounter on The Herd.
Just to get you caught up, here's Mayfield's original tweet:
And here's Cowherd pronouncing that he doesn't want his franchise quarterback talking about UFOs:
That leads us to today, where Dr. Tyson went on what is ostensibly a sports talk radio show and dove into detail about what Mayfield may or may not have actually seen :
What a three days it has been.
Honestly, that's an excellent segment. Tyson is the best, he's brilliant, entertaining and has an incredible ability to present complex scientific issues so anyone can understand them. He'd be a great guest on any radio show, even if an NFL quarterback hadn't spotted a UFO this week.