Needs For All 32 Teams Heading Into 2017 NFL Draft
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night and it should be just as compelling as always.
What follows is a comprehensive list of each team’s needs. We’ve listed the franchises by the order in which they will be picking on Thursday night barring any last minute trades.
Cleveland Browns
Top Needs: Edge Rusher, QB, CB, S
Key Additions: J.C. Tretter (C), Kevin Zeitler (G), Kenny Britt (WR), Brock Osweiler (QB).
Key Losses: Terrelle Pryor (WR), Stephen Paea (DT), Jordan Poyer (S).
Comments: The Browns need help everywhere except for the interior of their offensive line, which they addressed in the offseason. They can confidently go after the best player available with each pick.
San Francisco 49ers
Top Needs: QB, OLB, RB, CB
Key Additions: Pierre Garcon (WR), Brian Hoyer (QB), Malcolm Smith (OLB)
Key Losses: Torrey Smith (WR), Antoine Bethea (S), Phil Dawson (K)
Comments: San Francisco is another team that has needs all over the board, so it should focus on adding as much talent as possible. Positional needs aren’t important here.
Chicago Bears
Top Needs: S, WR, DE, CB
Key Additions: Mike Glennon (QB), Marcus Cooper (CB), Prince Amukamara (CB)
Key Losses: Jay Cutler (QB), Alshon Jeffery (WR), Cornelius Washington (DE)
Comments: The Bears presumably got their quarterback in Glennon and must now focus on fixing the secondary and replacing Alshon Jeffery.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Top Needs: DT, OT, RB, TE
Key Additions: Branden Albert (OT), A.J. Bouye (CB), Barry Church (S)
Key Losses: Tyson Alualu (DE), Johnathan Cyprien (S), Julius Thomas (TE)
Comments: Jacksonville has quietly built a young talented roster, but there are still some holes. Jared Odrick and Alualu are gone, so there are immediate needs up front defensively. Both lines and tight end should be a focus in this draft.
Tennessee Titans
Top Needs: WR, CB, TE, ILB
Key Additions: Johnathan Cyprien (S), Logan Ryan (CB), Sylvester Williams (DT)
Key Losses: Kendall Wright (WR), Chance Warmack (G), Anthony Fasano (TE)
Comments: Wide receiver and cornerback should be the early focus for the Titans. Marcus Mariota needs a No. 1 target.
New York Jets
Top Needs: QB, CB, OLB, S
Key Additions: Kelvin Beachum (OT), Morris Claiborne (CB), Josh McCown (QB)
Key Losses: Nick Mangold (C), Brandon Marshall (WR), Darrelle Revis (CB)
Comments: McCown isn’t a long-term answer at quarterback and Claiborne didn’t do much to help the Jets’ desperate needs at cornerback.
Los Angeles Chargers
Top Needs: WR, S, DE, G
Key Additions: Russell Okung (OT), Kenjon Barner (RB)
Key Losses: King Dunlap (OT), Brandon Flowers (CB), D.J. Fluker (G)
Comments: Keenan Allen can’t stay healthy, so another wideout is a must for the Bolts. A safety and adding talent along both lines should also be a priority.
Carolina Panthers
Top Needs: RB, DE, S, OT
Key Additions: Matt Kalil (OT), Captain Munnerlyn (CB), Russell Shepard (WR)
Key Losses: Kony Ealy (DE), A.J. Klein (LB), Mike Remmers (OT)
Comments: Both lines need help and the Panthers should find an every-down running back early if possible.
Cincinnati Bengals
Top Needs: G, WR, DE, OT
Key Additions: Kevin Minter (LB), Andre Smith (OT)
Key Losses: Andrew Whitworth (OT), Kevin Zeitler (G), Margus Hunt (DE)
Comments: Whitworth and Zeitler left huge holes along the offensive line, while a pass rusher and another wideout look like musts here.
Buffalo Bills
Top Needs: CB, DE, WR, OLB
Key Additions: Micah Hyde (S), Jordan Poyer (S), Andre Holmes (WR)
Key Losses: Zach Brown (LB), Stephon Gilmore (CB), Robert Woods (WR)
Comments: Gilmore’s departure leaves a huge hole at cornerback, while defensive end and wide receiver aren’t far behind.
New Orleans Saints
Top Needs: CB, S, OLB, DT
Key Additions: Larry Warford (G), A.J. Klein (LB), Ted Ginn Jr. (WR)
Key Losses: Brandin Cooks (WR), Jairus Byrd (S), Tim Lelito (G)
Comments: With so many good quarterbacks in their division, the Saints desperately need to upgrade at cornerback and safety, and all over the defense. Adrian Peterson signing probably takes them out of the early running back market.
Arizona Cardinals
Top Needs: CB, ILB, QB, S
Key Additions: Phil Dawson (K), Jarvis Jones (OLB), Antoine Bethea (S)
Key Losses: Calais Campbell (DT), Tony Jefferson (S), D.J. Swearinger (S)
Comments: The secondary needs some added talent thanks to the loss of Jefferson, while inside linebacker also needs help. At some point in this draft the Cardinals should also find Carson Palmer’s long-term replacement.
Philadelphia Eagles
Top Needs: CB, RB, WR, OT
Key Additions: Alshon Jeffery (WR), Torrey Smith (WR), Chris Long (DE)
Key Losses: Nolan Carroll (CB), Bennie Logan (DT), Leodis McKelvin (CB)
Comments: Cornerback is priority No. 1 here, while running back won’t be far behind. Jeffery and Smith help the receiver situation but another guy wouldn’t hurt.
Indianapolis Colts
Top Needs: Edge Rusher, OT, CB, RB
Key Additions: Jabaal Sheard (DE), John Simon (LB), Margus Hunt (DE)
Key Losses: Dwayne Allen (TE), Robert Mathis (OLB/DE), D’Qwell Jackson (ILB)
Comments: The Colts have holes all over their roster, but the lines must be built up first. If I was a fan of the team I’d be completely fine with every pick being used to shore up the trenches.
Baltimore Ravens
Top Needs: OT, OLB, WR, CB
Key Additions: Brandon Carr (CB), Tony Jefferson (S), Danny Woodhead (RB)
Key Losses: Lawrence Guy (DE), Rick Wagner (OT), Timmy Jernigan (DT)
Comments: Baltimore needs another offensive tackle, and must find someone to get after the quarterback. A playmaking wide receiver would also be a big help.
Washington Redskins
Top Needs: DE, DT, RB, S
Key Additions: Terrelle Pryor (WR), D.J. Swearinger (S), Zach Brown (LB)
Key Losses: Pierre Garcon (WR), DeSean Jackson (WR), Chris Baker (DE)
Comments: The entire defense could use help, but the line is an absolute mess and needs immediate attention. Running back should be a priority as well.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Needs: OLB, DT, RB, CB
Key Additions: Chris Baker (DE), DeSean Jackson (WR), J.J. Wilcox (S)
Key Losses: Mike Glennon (QB), Akeem Spence (DT), Russell Shepard (WR)
Comments: The defensive front seven is where the early focus should be. The Bucs also have to find another running back with Doug Martin’s future uncertain.
Denver Broncos
Top Needs: OT, ILB, DE, TE
Key Additions: Ronald Leary (G), Menelik Watson (OT), Domata Peko (DT)
Key Losses: DeMarcus Ware (OLB), Sylvester Williams (NT), Russell Okung (OT)
Comments: Denver desperately needs to figure out its offensive tackle situation, while some help for the front seven should also be a priority. If the Broncos can get a pass-catching tight end it would be a big boost to the offense.
Detroit Lions
Top Needs: OLB, DE, WR, CB
Key Additions: Rick Wagner (OT), Akeem Spence (DT), Cornelius Washington (DE)
Key Losses: Riley Reiff (OT), Larry Warford (G), Stefan Charles (DT)
Comments: The Lions need to find a pass rush, so help at defensive end and outside linebacker are musts. As always, it seems like Detroit could use an upgrade at cornerback as well.
Miami Dolphins
Top Needs: OLB, G, CB, DT
Key Additions: Julius Thomas (TE), Lawrence Timmons (LB), T.J. McDonald (S)
Key Losses: Branden Albert (OT), Dion Sims (TE), Mario Williams (DE)
Comments: Timmons helped things at linebacker but now the Dolphins need a true outside ‘backer. The offensive and defensive lines need help along the interior as well.
New York Giants
Top Needs: DT, OT, LB, RB
Key Additions: Rhett Ellison (TE), Brandon Marshall (WR), D.J. Fluker (G/OT)
Key Losses: Victor Cruz (WR), Rashad Jennings (RB), Coty Sensabaugh (CB)
Comments: Both offensive and defensive tackle need to be a focus here, as well as finding another running back and some depth at linebacker. Do the Giants finally look to the future at quarterback as well?
Oakland Raiders
Top Needs: RB, CB, ILB, DT,
Key Additions: Cordarrelle Patterson (WR), Jared Cook (TE), Marshall Newhouse (OT)
Key Losses: Malcolm Smith (OLB), Latavius Murray (RB), Menelik Watson (OT)
Comments: There’s no running back on the roster worthy of a No. 1 designation, while cornerback remains an issue. After that, the front seven could use an infusion of talent as well.
Houston Texans
Top Needs: QB, ILB, OT, OLB
Key Additions: None
Key Losses: A.J. Bouye (CB), John Simon (LB), Brock Osweiler (QB)
Comments: The Texans clearly need a quarterback but it’s unlikely they’ll be in a position to take one of the top signal-callers this year. They could use an offensive tackle and at least two linebackers as well.
Seattle Seahawks
Top Needs: OT, DT, CB, WR
Key Additions: Eddie Lacy (RB), Luke Joeckel (G/OT), Blair Walsh (K)
Key Losses: Steven Hauschka (K), Damontre Moore (DE), John Jenkins (DT)
Comments: The Seahawks desperately need to find an anchor at left tackle. Defensive tackle is also a need and it’s probably time for some youth at cornerback, especially with Richard Sherman on the trade block.
Kansas City Chiefs
Top Needs: RB, ILB, DE, QB
Key Additions: Bennie Logan (DT), C.J. Spiller (RB), Gavin Escobar (TE)
Key Losses: Dontari Poe (DT), Jamaal Charles (RB), Nick Foles (QB)
Comments: I’ve got running back as the top need because I’m not sold on the guys they have. There are needs at inside linebacker and along the defensive line, and they could look to draft Alex Smith’s eventual replacement.
Dallas Cowboys
Top Needs: S, CB, DE, TE
Key Additions: Nolan Carroll (CB), Damontre Moore (DE), Stephen Paea (DT)
Key Losses: Tony Romo (QB), Ronald Leary (G), Barry Church (S), Brandon Carr (CB), Terrell McClain (DT), Doug Free (OT), J.J. Wilcox (S)
Comments: The defense was decimated in free agency, most notably in the secondary, which was wiped out. Defensive end is also a big-time need.
Green Bay Packers
Top Needs: CB, RB, Edge Rusher, G
Key Additions: Martellus Bennett (TE), Ricky Jean Francois (DT), Davon House (CB)
Key Losses: Micah Hyde (S), T.J. Lang (G), J.C. Tretter (C/G)
Comments: Green Bay needs a ton of help at cornerback, while new blood at running back and another pass rusher are also priorities.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Top Needs: OLB, CB, WR, TE
Key Additions: Coty Sensabaugh (CB), Tyson Alualu (DE), Knile Davis (RB)
Key Losses: Lawrence Timmons (LB), Markus Wheaton (WR), Jarvis Jones (OLB)
Comments: An edge rusher is a must for the Steelers, while cornerback and finding a tight end are also priorities. Another wide receiver would help, while the team could look for help at inside linebacker as well, with Timmons off to Miami.
Atlanta Falcons
Top Needs: G, DE, S, TE
Key Additions: Dontari Poe (DT), Jack Crawford (DE), Andre Roberts (WR)
Key Losses: Tyson Jackson (DE), Paul Worrilow (LB), Patrick DiMarco (FB)
Comments: Adding a guard is a must if this team wants to make another run at the Super Bowl. Another pass rusher and depth in the secondary should also be high on the wish list.
Los Angeles Rams
Top Needs: Edge Rusher, S, WR, CB
Key Additions: Robert Woods (WR), Andrew Whitworth (OT), Kayvon Webster (CB)
Key Losses: Kenny Britt (WR), Lance Kendricks (TE), T.J. McDonald (S)
Comments: With the move to a 3-4 a pass rusher off the edge is priority No. 1. With McDonald gone the Rams need help at safety and also cornerback, while adding another receiver certainly wouldn’t hurt.
Minnesota Vikings
Top Needs: G, DT, RB, S
Key Additions: Latavius Murray (RB), Riley Reiff (OT), Mike Remmers (OT)
Key Losses: Rhett Ellison (TE), Matt Kalil (OT), Captain Munnerlyn (CB)
Comments: Minnesota still needs offensive line help, while defensive tackle and running back also remain areas of need. Another safety would certainly help things as well.
New England Patriots
Top Needs: OLB, OT, RB, C
Key Additions: Brandin Cooks (WR), Kony Ealy (DE), Stephon Gilmore (CB)
Key Losses: Martellus Bennett (TE), Logan Ryan (CB), Jabaal Sheard (DE)
Comments: The Patriots constantly need to add pass rushers and this offseason is no different. There is also still a talent gap at offensive tackle that needs to be fixed.