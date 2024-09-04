Nebraska LB Provides Bulletin Board Material For Colorado, Shedeur Sanders
Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor pushed back when a reporter compared true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. He doubled down when hinting that Raiola was in for a big game against the Buffaloes on Saturday. The Week 2 clash is a rematch of last season's tension-filled battle in Boulder, Co., when the Buffaloes downed Nebraska, 36-14.
Gbayor logged his first career start against Colorado last season and recorded a career-high six tackles.
"You can't compare Dylan and Shedeur Sanders," Gbayor said. "Don't do that. Dylan is a different man. The way he play, the way he go out there and attack."
Anointed the program's savior, Raiola was a consensus five-star prospect out of high school. He originally was pledged to Georgia before Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule pulled off a major recruiting victory by flipping him. There is a belief within the fanbase that the young passer will be the one responsible for bringing the program back to perennial Big Ten contender status. Time will tell when he performs when bright lights shine upon him Saturday against the Buffaloes.
On the opposite sideline, Sanders needs little introduction. After throwing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions last season, the Colorado quarterback opened the 2024 campaign with 445 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a victory over North Dakota State.
It's no surprise Sanders has the attention of the Cornhuskers after throwing for 393 yards and two scores in last season's meeting. He also made headlines after the game when taking aim at Rhule in a viral press conference.
"The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program, but now that he want to act nice -- I don't respect that because you're hating on another man, you shouldn't do that," Sanders said at the time. "It was just, all respect was gone for them and their program. I like playing against their DC, I like playing against them, but the respect level, it ain't there cause you disrespected us first."
The lone positive in that game for Nebraska is the seven sacks recorded on Sanders. If able to win in the trenches again, Rhule's squad has a much better shot at securing a victory due to competency at quarterback and playing at home.