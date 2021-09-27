Ndamukong Suh's Latest Weekly Pregame Tweet Did Not Age Well
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, 34-24. It was the Bucs' first loss of the season and the Rams were the first team to beat them since the Kansas City Chiefs did on November 29, 2020. It's just an early-season stumble to a Super Bowl contender, but it's always fun to laugh at a good team losing. Especially when one of their more prominent players tweets something like this hours before the game.
Shrug emoji indeed. Suh has done this before all three games this season. Each one surprisingly dorky for one of the NFL's more notorious players. Last week he surmised that most people smell pancakes on Sunday, which you would think would be a reference to pancake blocks, but it was not.
Victories as food? Guess his brunch is just built different. And on the morning of the season opener he welcomed everyone aboard a train that had two announced stops - season opening win and the "Suh-per Bowl."
As we wonder when the train will reappear to make another scheduled stop, we can also keep our eyes open for Suh's next tweet. Following the Bucs' first two games Suh tweeted "That went well." First on September 10th and then again on the 19th. If he had any sense of humor he'd go with a sarcastic GIF.