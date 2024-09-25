NCAA Women's Volleyball: How to watch Penn State vs Purdue, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
No. 4 Penn State heads to West Lafayette to take on No. 10 Purdue tonight at 7 p.m. ET! This matchup has all the ingredients for an epic battle, with both teams looking to make a statement early in conference play. It’s a must-watch showdown, and here’s why you won’t want to miss it!
The Nittany Lions have been on an absolute tear this season. They've only dropped four sets so far, showcasing an incredible level of consistency and power. Whether it's blocking at the net, dominating with their serves, or controlling the tempo of the game, Penn State has been nearly unstoppable.
On the other side of the court, the Boilermakers are hungry for a turnaround. Coming off of two tough losses, No. 10 Purdue is eager to regain its footing, and there’s no better place to do it than in front of their home crowd. The energy in Mackey Arena is sure to be electric, and Purdue will be feeding off that intensity to give Penn State a real challenge.
Penn State vs Purdue
- Date: Wednesday, September 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
