NCAA Tournament Betting Picks For This Weekend's CBS Games
By Kyle Koster | Mar 20 2020
The NCAA Tournament is ramping up and really hitting its stride. Most people have already seen their hopes of putting together a perfect bracket go by the wayside. There's still plenty of chances to make some sweet extra cash, though, with some smart bets on the action to come. Perusing CBS' weekend slate of action, I feel like I'm seeing the board quite well. Here are some straight-up picks to consider:
Saturday, noon: 1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown
John Thompson has the ultimate weapon in the middle with Patrick Ewing and Sleepy Floyd has woken up big time in the tournament. But there's just something about Dean Smith's duo young wingman Michael Jordan. Could be big things in his future. It's early yet it seems like he has the clutch gene. North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62
Saturday, 2 p.m.: 1983 National Championship: North Carolina State vs. Houston
The Wolfpack are on an incredible Cinderella run. Everyone is saying Phi Slamma Jamma cannot be beaten. Call me crazy but I think Jim Valvano's side pulls it off. NC State 52, Houston 50
Saturday, 4 p.m.: 1992 East Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky
This is my stone-cold lock of the weekend. This is going to be a classic, people. Points will be flying all over the place. Look for Christian Laettner -- love him or hate him -- to be in the mix late. Duke 104, Kentucky 103
Sunday, noon: 2008 National Championship: Kansas vs. Memphis
Can Bill Self win the big one? Lots of people are saying no. Derrick Rose and the Tigers are simply fantastic but it just feels like the Jayhawks' year. Kansas 75, Memphis 68
Sunday, 2 p.m: Virginia vs. Texas Tech
There's no way Tony Bennett's Cavaliers can pull off three straight nail-biters, is there? My money is on yes, the redemptive run will be completed. Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77
Sunday, 4 p.m.: Villanova vs. North Carolina
This could be the very best of a stacked slate. Marcus Paige has been phenomenal but Jay Wright's talented band of guards is tough to overcome. Will be interesting to see which backcourt star steps up. Villanova 77, North Carolina 74