Wednesday's NIL Approval Vote Will Radically Change the NCAA Forever
The NCAA's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday and is expected to approve an interim Name Image Likeness policy to go into effect on July 1. The rules will remain in effect until there's a federal law addressing the issue. It's not hyperbole to say Wednesday's vote will change the NCAA forever.
Here's a look at the bullet points of the new rule:
-College athletes can engaged in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.
-Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engaged in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.
-College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.
-Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.
Schools and conferences are free to enact their own policies but these rules will stand in the interim.
So what does it all mean? Players can now make money from endorsement deals/commercials, autograph sales, social media (sponsored posts/endorsements), merchandise sales, YouTube/Twitch/Twitter videos and private training sessions.
More detailed rules are likely on the way, either federally or from each of the conferences.
This is a monumental change for the better across college sports. Athletes will finally be able to make money off their own hard work. It will lead to a massive shift in power away from schools and the NCAA and into the hands of the individuals whose labor keeps the current system going.
There will be bumps along the way, but this transition is necessary and long overdue.