NC State vs Clemson: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The NC State Wolfpack will hit the road in a Week 4 ACC matchup to face the No. 21 Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
The NC State Wolfpack will come into this matchup with a 2-1 record after beating Western Carolina and Louisiana Tech. The Wolfpack, guided by new transfer quarterback Grayson McCall, will look to pull a big upset in their first conference game of the season.
On the other sideline, the No 21. Clemson Tigers enter this matchup with a 1-1 record after suffering a blowout loss to Georgia in Week 1, knocking off Appalachian State and having a bye week last week. The Tigers, led by 2 time National Champion head coach Dabo Swinney, will look to stay ranked by earning a win in their first conference game this year.
NC State vs. #21 Clemson
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
