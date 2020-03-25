NBCSN Showing Classic Sunday Night Football Games For 'Football Week in America'
By Kyle Koster | Mar 25 2020
Old games is all we have now and all we'll have for the future. It's not great, but it's something. Every sports network is scrambling to put them on air and every sports blog is scrambling to cover both the news and find something interesting from the bygone contests.
To that end, here's us writing about NBC Sports' Football Week In America gambit.
From Monday, March 30 through Sunday, April 5, NBCSN will present two games per night in primetime, with the first telecast kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. In addition, on the three following Sunday nights in April, NBCSN will air one SNF game at 8 p.m. ET.
Below is the schedule, with the games airing at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.:
Monday: Indianapolis vs. New York Giants (Week 1, 2006)Denver vs. New England (Week 12, 2013)
Tuesday: Dallas vs. Carolina (Week 8, 2006) and New York Giants vs. Dallas (Week 2, 2009)
Wednesday: Pittsburgh vs. Denver (Week 1, 2012) and Denver vs. Indianapolis (Week 12, 2013)
Thursday: Minnesota vs. Green Bay (Week 7, 2010) and Chicago vs. Green Bay (Thanksgiving night, Week 12, 2015)
Friday: Indianapolis vs. New England (Week 10, 2009) and San Diego vs. New Orleans (Week 5, 2012)
Saturday: Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (Week 13, 2010) and New Orleans vs. Green Bay (Week 1, 2011)
Sunday: Dallas vs. New York Giants (Week 12, 2014) and Kansas City vs. New England (Week 6, 2018)
The tradition continues the next three Sundays at 8 p.m.:
April 12: Dallas vs. New York Jets (Week 1, 2011)
April 19: Seattle vs. New England (Week 10, 2016)
April 26: Green Bay vs. New England (Week 15, 2010)
Credit where credit's due. People enjoy football. Especially good football. There's a nice mix of classic action to choose from.
Re-watches will solidify what everyone already knows: That NBC's Sunday night broadcast has long been the standard-bearer. The only pause for concern here is that the release does not include any indication if the Faith Hill-Carrie Underwood intro songs will be included.