NBC Sports Layoffs Continue, Hit Digital And Regional Properties Hard
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 04 2020
NBC Sports has continued to lay off employees off, as parent company NBCUniversal continues a shift that began in earnest on Monday. We informed you about some surprising layoffs in the digital space yesterday, but those have continued on Tuesday.
Both NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston have been hit with significant cuts and layoffs as their parent company shifts priorities.
The Boston Globe's Chad Finn is reporting NBC Sports Boston could lose "upwards of 20" people in the purge:
Meanwhile, NBC Sports Chicago is being hit hard, with the popular Sports Talk Live being canceled and Leila Rahimi -- among others -- being let go.
On Monday, NBC Sports let popular bloggers Craig Calcaterra and Rob Dauster go after after more than 10 years with the company. Sites like Hardball Talk, College Basketball Talk, College Football Talk and more have apparently met their demise.
This is a stark reality many in sports media were facing even before a global pandemic slashed revenues. The business is changing and shrinking to a dramatic degree and that has only been accelerated over the past few months.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
UPDATE: Some more bad news for fans of NBC Sports Boston: