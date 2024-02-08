Most Random Players Moved at the NBA Trade Deadline
The 2024 NBA trade deadline has passed and while there weren't any true blockbusters, there was a ton of movement. We've already covered the winners and losers from this deadline, but one thing that struck me was how many random players switched teams. In some cases guys I had no idea were still in the league moved. So we decided to list the most random players who were traded at the deadline.
Really this list is a lot of "wait, he's still in the league?" or, "he was on that roster?" Sort of like how every season you realize Garrett Temple is still kicking around. Side note: Yes, Temple is still in the league at 37. He plays for the Toronto Raptors, since I know that was your next question. So here's our look at the random guys traded on Thursday.
Thaddeus Young
Yep, that's right, Thaddeus Young is still playing in the NBA. A former key starter for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers, he hasn't been a regular on a roster since 2021. He's played this season for the Toronto Raptors and has averaged 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.2 minutes in the 23 games he's seen action in.
On Thursday, the 35-year-old was traded to the Nets along with Dennis Schroder in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie. it was a trade of little consequence for everyone involved.
Ryan Arcidiacono
This one stunned the hell out of me. Arcidiacono was the point guard who led Villanova to its remarkable NCAA title in 2016 and had the assist on Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win it. He went undrafted that year, but wound up on the Chicago Bulls where he actually became a starter during the 2018-19 season. He joined the New York Knicks in 2021, spent two seasons with the team, then played nine games for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season. He went back to the Knicks this year and has gotten into 20 games but is playing 2.3 minutes a contest and has yet to register a point.
On Thursday, Arcidiacono was shipped to the Detroit Pistons along with Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Quentin Grimes and two second-round picks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. I doubt he'll see a serious uptick in playing time.
Danuel House Jr.
Danuel House Jr. is another guy I didn't know was still around. He started a decent chunk of games for the Houston Rockets from 2018 through part of the 2022 season, then played for the Knicks and Utah Jazz to finish out that year. He's been with the 76ers the last two seasons and actually started four games this year while playing in 34. The 30-year-old Texas A&M product was averaging 4.2 points in 15.0 minutes per game heading into the deadline.
House was traded from Philly to the Pistons on Thursday along with the Knicks' second-round pick in a move to help the Sixers avoid the luxury tax. At this point it's not even clear what Philadelphia got in return other than financial flexibility. The Pistons plan to waive House immediately.
Furkan Korkmaz
Another random 76ers player. Most of us know who Korkmaz is. Philadelphia made the Turkish wing a first-round pick back in 2016 and he arrived in the NBA to start the 2017 campaign. While he's never averaged more than 21.7 minutes per game and only has 49 starts to his name, the Sixers thought enough of Korkmaz to give him a three-year, $15 million deal back in 2021. The 26-year-old has played in 35 games this year, averaging 2.5 points in 8.6 minutes per contest. Last season he played in 37 games and averaged 3.8 points in 9.5 minutes. So, yeah, he's clearly not in the team's plans.
Much like me in college, Korkmaz was shipped to Indiana on Thursday along with Marcus Morris Sr and three second-round picks. In return the Sixers landed 3-point specialist Buddy Hield. Korkmaz is in the final year of his contract so his stay with the Pacers should be short.
Monte Morris
Morris was starting for the Wizards last season and I'd heard nothing from him this year. There's a good reason for that: he's been on the Pistons. During the 2022-23 season, Morris started 61 games for Washington and averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while hitting 38.2 percent from 3-point range. He was traded to Detroit in the offseason for a future second-round pick. He's been buried ever since. Morris has only played in six game this season, averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. To be fair, Morris has been dealing with a lingering quad injury this season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Morris in exchange for Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and a 2030 second-round pick. The date on that pick is not a typo.