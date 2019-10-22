Staff Predictions For the 2019-20 NBA Season
By Liam McKeone | Oct 22 2019
It seems like only yesterday Kawhi Leonard brought the country of Canada its first Larry O'Brien Trophy. But it wasn't just yesterday, and much has changed; Leonard ended up in Los Angeles next to Paul George and across from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are teammates, and the Sixers added Al Horford to build one of the biggest rosters in the NBA, to name just a few of the league's power shifts. It should be a great season. Before it kicks off tonight with Pelicans-Raptors, here are The Big Lead's staff predictions for the 2019-20 NBA season.
Atlantic Division
Liam McKeone: Celtics
Bobby Burack: Celtics
Kyle Koster: Celtics
Stephen Douglas: Sixers
Ryan Phillips: Sixers
Central Division
McKeone: Bucks
Burack: Bucks
Koster: Bucks
Douglas: Bucks
Phillips: Bucks
Southeast Division
McKeone: Heat
Burack: Heat
Koster: Hawks
Douglas: Heat
Phillips: Heat
Northwest Division
McKeone: Jazz
Burack: Jazz
Koster: Nuggets
Douglas: Nuggets
Phillips: Nuggets
Pacific Division
McKeone: Lakers
Burack: Lakers
Koster: Clippers
Douglas: Clippers
Phillips: Lakers
Southwest Division
McKeone: Rockets
Burack: Rockets
Koster: Rockets
Phillips: Rockets
Douglas: Rockets
Most Valuable Player
McKeone: LeBron James
Burack: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Koster: Kawhi Leonard
Glasspiegel: Steph Curry
Douglas: Nikola Jokic
Phillips: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sixth Man of the Year
McKeone: Lou Williams
Burack: Lou Williams
Koster: Derrick Rose
Phillips: Lou Williams
Douglas: Spencer Dinwiddie
Rookie of the Year
McKeone: Ja Morant
Burack: Zion Williamson
Koster: Carsen Edwards
Glasspiegel: Ja Morant
Phillips: Ja Morant
Douglas: Tyler Herro
Most Improved Player
McKeone: Gordon Hayward
Burack: Gordon Hayward
Koster: Lonzo Ball
Phillips: Lonzo Ball
Douglas: Markelle Fultz
Defensive Player of the Year
McKeone: Rudy Gobert
Burack: Draymond Green
Koster: Rudy Gobert
Phillips: Rudy Gobert
Douglas: Draymond Green
Coach of the Year
McKeone: Mike Malone
Burack: Steve Kerr
Koster: Lloyd Pierce
Glasspiegel: Steve Kerr
Phillips: Nick Nurse
Douglas: Mike Malone
NBA Finals
McKeone: Clippers vs. Sixers
Burack: Jazz vs. Bucks
Koster: Lakers vs. Hawks
Glasspiegel: Nuggets vs. Bucks
Phillips: Lakers vs. Bucks
Douglas: Lakers vs. Sixers
NBA Champions
McKeone: Sixers
Burack: Bucks
Koster: Lakers
Glasspiegel: Bucks
Douglas: Lakers
Phillips: Lakers