NBA Preseason: Thunder vs Spurs, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs will open up their NBA preseason on Monday night at the Frost Bank Center.
WATCH: Thunder vs. Spurs Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Thunder are coming off a 57-win season and have plenty to look forward to this year. After Oklahoma City's playoff run last year, this is just the beginning and the additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso will give them some much-needed defense and grit for a deep playoff run.
Meanwhile, the Spurs have added some veterans to their roster this offseason including Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul. San Antonio has a young squad and these vets will bring some experience and tonight will be the first glimpse into the new squad.
Tonight, we won't see Wembanyama for the Spurs but we should see Chet Holmgren for the Thunder with limited minutes for the starters as they get the preseason underway.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Date: Monday, October 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NBA Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs
O/U: 219.5
