The Bucks Won't Be the Last Team to Boycott a Playoff Game
By Liam McKeone | Aug 26 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks made an extremely powerful statement on Wednesday afternoon when they decided to not take the floor and officially boycott Game 5 of their playoff series with the Orlando Magic. The team is boycotting due to the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by police in Keonsha, Wisconsin over the weekend. The decision was met with an outpouring of support from their fellow players.
Rumblings of a boycott began yesterday, when Celtics and Raptors players told media members they were considering doing so. The Bucks became the first team to take the big step from discussion to action -- and they won't be the last.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets agreed to boycott their game shortly after the Bucks' protest began.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers were slated to play at 9 p.m. ET tonight for their own Game 5, but have decided to boycott their game as well. There will be no basketball played today.
Tomorrow, the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets are supposed to tip off Game 6 of their series at 4 p.m. ET. The Celtics and Raptors are scheduled to kick off their second-round series at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are slated to tip off at 9 p.m. ET for Game 6. After what happened today, it would come as no surprise if no NBA games were played over the next few days.
This is a landmark moment in the battle for social justice by athletes. It's history in the making, and it may be only beginning. Perhaps now those with the power to make a difference will listen.