NBA First Round Playoff Schedule: Full List of Games
The NBA regular season came to a close on Easter Sunday, which means the playoffs are just around the corner. Twelve teams have qualified for the playoffs outright and the final four will be determined via the play-in tournament, which is scheduled to take place on April 11, April 12, and April 14.
On Saturday, April 15, the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will begin. The NBA has only announced the first two days of games, so here they are in all their glory.
April 15
EAST
(6) Brooklyn Nets @ (3) Philadelphia 76ers
(7) TBD @ (2) Boston Celtics
(5) New York Knicks @ (4) Cleveland Cavaliers
WEST
(6) Golden State Warriors @ (3) Sacramento Kings
April 16
EAST
(8) TBD @ (1) Milwaukee Bucks
WEST
(8) TBD @ (1) Denver Nuggets
(7) TBD @ (2) Memphis Grizzlies
(5) Los Angeles Clippers @ (4) Phoenix Suns