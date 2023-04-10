The Big Lead
Home/Latest NBA Leads

NBA First Round Playoff Schedule: Full List of Games

The Big Lead
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six / Adam Glanzman/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

The NBA regular season came to a close on Easter Sunday, which means the playoffs are just around the corner. Twelve teams have qualified for the playoffs outright and the final four will be determined via the play-in tournament, which is scheduled to take place on April 11, April 12, and April 14.

On Saturday, April 15, the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will begin. The NBA has only announced the first two days of games, so here they are in all their glory.

April 15

EAST

(6) Brooklyn Nets @ (3) Philadelphia 76ers

(7) TBD @ (2) Boston Celtics

(5) New York Knicks @ (4) Cleveland Cavaliers

WEST

(6) Golden State Warriors @ (3) Sacramento Kings

April 16

EAST

(8) TBD @ (1) Milwaukee Bucks

WEST

(8) TBD @ (1) Denver Nuggets

(7) TBD @ (2) Memphis Grizzlies

(5) Los Angeles Clippers @ (4) Phoenix Suns

facebooktwitter