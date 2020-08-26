NBA Players React to Milwaukee Bucks Boycott
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 26 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks chose to boycott Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. After they did so, players from around the NBA reacted on Twitter with messages of support.
LeBron James led the charge, coming out with a forceful message:
Many others joined in:
Shortly after the Bucks decided to sit out their game, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets decided not to play Game 5 of their first-round series as well. The Lakers and Blazers followed suit so all games on Wednesday will not be played.
A good point was made about this development. The teams aren't "boycotting" they're actually striking:
People will continue to call it a boycott colloquially, but this is truly a strike in order to effect change.