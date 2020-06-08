NBA Players Will Quarantine in Their Rooms For 36 Hours After Arriving in Orlando
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 08 2020
The NBA officially has a play for returning the play, with 22 teams involved and heading to Orlando sometime between July 7 and 9. Most of the details are exactly what you'd expect, but one thing that jumped out to us is the fact that players will have to quarantine in their rooms for up to 36 hours upon arrival in Orlando. Does anyone think that's going to go over well?
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has some of the details, including this:
The exact dates and times are still to be determined, but all teams are tentatively scheduled to arrive between July 7 and 9. Upon arrival, all team members will be tested and then could be quarantined in their rooms for 36 hours. Daily testing will follow the quarantine period. The league is exploring the use of a saliva mouth swab to replace the uncomfortable deep-nasal swab often used for coronavirus.
Come on, we all know a few guys are going to break that quarantine, right?
Teams will start testing their players on June 23 and likely will do so every other day. Once in Orlando, if a player tests positive he will need to quarantine for at least 10 days, then have two negative tests before rejoining the team.
Basically that means if a star player tests positive he could miss most of, if not an entire playoff series. That's rough. Imagine what will happen if Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James tests positive, has to sit out and winds up being asymptomatic. That would be hard for any fan base to stomach.
Unfortunately that's the world we're living in. If the NBA wants to be back, the players and teams are going to have to make sacrifices.