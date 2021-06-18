Which NBA Player Will Rewrite His Legacy on Friday Night?
The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers are both a single win away from making the Conference Finals. The Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz are both a single loss away from being eliminated from the postseason. So who is going to rewrite his legacy tonight?
On Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton wrestled their legacies back from Kevin Durant. Paul George did the same on Wednesday night. On Tuesday, it was Kevin Durant defining his entire Hall of Fame career with one of the best playoff performances ever. Every night it seems a major storyline gets flipped on its head.
Ben Simmons
Just do... something. Anything, really. Simmons should really try to do exactly what Antetokounmpo did last night and just go to the basket. Just rebound and pass and dunk the damn ball. It's that simple. Giannis had to cut out a couple outside shots, but Simmons has already done that part.
Trae Young
Young can make a pretty epic leap by making a Conference Finals in just his third season. The guy he was traded for, Luka Doncic, is still trying to win his first series. Young is averaging 29 points and 10 assists so far this postseason. He had 39 on Wednesday. If he puts up 40 while Luka is stuck playing the Game of Thrones... that's quite a statement.
Donvan Mitchell
Mitchell can save Utah's season and improve his standing as a superstar. Last year he put up 36 a game against the Nuggets but was overshadowed by Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets. He can get that all back with a primetime performance and he'll put the Jazz in position to finally rid the playoffs of the Los Angeles Clippers.