NBA Picks Today: Go With the Road Favorites

Road favorites in #NBA Playoffs are a 71.4% ATS moneymaker since 2017, going 49-19-2 ATS (omitting 2020 neutral-court bubble).



2021: 11-3 ATS

2019: 8-6-1 ATS

2018: 12-7 ATS

2017: 18-3-1 ATS



Road faves 151-130-7 ATS since 2004 (54%)



Nets (-2) and Suns (-3.5) road chalk today. pic.twitter.com/S0eVGF1Ym1