NBA Owners Should Have to Live in the Disney Bubble Alongside the Players
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 01 2020
NBA players are about to move to Orlando for a few months. They are doing it during an incredibly tense time in American history. There is a global pandemic, a civil rights movement, and recession all at once. In the words of a very wise man - what a time to be alive.
So the NBA players are prepared to make either a sacrifice and/or commitment for a number of reasons. They will be giving a distraction to fans going crazy without sports. They'll try to maximize their platform to deliver a message of societal change. And they're going to make money and help ensure the financial future of their league. If they pull this off, everybody involved has something to gain.
Of course, the players aren't the only ones with something to gain or lose in the Disney bubble. NBA owners also have a lot of money on the line. So why don't they live in the bubble with their teams? As one person on Twitter pointed out, it would be a great way to see just how safe the league really thinks things are inside the bubble.
Now, I'm not suggesting anyone from a higher-risk group attend, but younger, healthy owners under 65 should be happy to go if the NBA's bubble is truly safe enough for the players. Not to mention the team personnel that are around the ages of the owners. ESPN just reported that team staff members across the league are unsure about their safety in the bubble. Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, was still feeling some effects of the virus three months later.
What better way to reassure those concerned than by having the billionaire owners staying in the same hotels? Otherwise, how can they really ask these guys to travel to Florida as the state ascends to the highest points of a line graph of illness, and put their well-being on the line. Pretty easily actually.